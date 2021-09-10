Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Trading Down 5.7%

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) dropped 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $106.31 and last traded at $106.73. Approximately 36,638 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,596,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.19.

FUTU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Futu in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.27 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. BOCOM International upgraded shares of Futu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Futu presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.38.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.37. The company has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.41 and a beta of 1.23.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.06). Futu had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 44.47%. On average, equities analysts predict that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Futu by 520.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after buying an additional 14,124 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Futu by 258.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after purchasing an additional 30,363 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Futu in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,594,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Futu in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,580,000. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in Futu in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,817,000. 21.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

