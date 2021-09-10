FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Banco Santander, S.A. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:SAN)

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Banco Santander in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Creelan-Sandf now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.44. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $3.10 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Banco Santander’s FY2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SAN. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Banco Santander to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Banco Santander to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Banco Santander from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.55.

NYSE:SAN opened at $3.63 on Friday. Banco Santander has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $4.38. The company has a market cap of $62.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.75.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 7.89%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Banco Santander by 457.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,094,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,621 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 45.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 278.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 408,112 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 300,196 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 7.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 984,581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,377,000 after acquiring an additional 71,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 1.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

