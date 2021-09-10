FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Methanex Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Methanex in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $5.19 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.79. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Methanex’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Methanex had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 7.03%.

MEOH has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of Methanex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Methanex from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Tudor Pickering boosted their target price on shares of Methanex from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

Shares of MEOH opened at $39.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.25. Methanex has a 1-year low of $21.73 and a 1-year high of $49.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.30 and a beta of 2.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This is a boost from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MEOH. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Methanex by 4.5% in the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,858,651 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $549,770,000 after purchasing an additional 633,976 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Methanex by 9.7% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,610,486 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $317,712,000 after acquiring an additional 759,839 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Methanex by 4.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,304,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,255,000 after acquiring an additional 56,438 shares during the period. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Methanex by 16.4% in the second quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 920,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,494,000 after acquiring an additional 129,586 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Methanex by 723.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 578,528 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,290,000 after acquiring an additional 508,299 shares during the period. 64.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

