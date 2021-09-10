FY2021 Earnings Forecast for SilverBow Resources, Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:SBOW)

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) – Analysts at Truist Securiti increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SilverBow Resources in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the company will earn $8.64 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.46. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for SilverBow Resources’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.26 EPS.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $69.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.00 million. SilverBow Resources had a return on equity of 47.32% and a net margin of 4.25%.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Securities raised SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist raised SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SilverBow Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of NYSE:SBOW opened at $21.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $268.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.59 and its 200-day moving average is $15.36. SilverBow Resources has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $26.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC bought a new position in SilverBow Resources during the second quarter valued at $9,749,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources during the second quarter worth $3,712,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 53.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 397,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,229,000 after acquiring an additional 138,885 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources during the second quarter worth $1,291,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources during the second quarter worth $1,229,000. 51.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other SilverBow Resources news, COO Steven W. Adam sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $119,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,752,046.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile

SilverBow Resources, Inc is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. It engages in the acquiring and developing assets in the Eagle Ford Shale. The company was founded on October 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

