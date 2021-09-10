FY2021 EPS Estimates for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for First Horizon in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.73 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.91.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Hovde Group upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of First Horizon in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.42.

First Horizon stock opened at $15.43 on Friday. First Horizon has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $19.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.00 and a 200-day moving average of $17.17.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 33.31%. The business had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in First Horizon by 777.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,903,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,171 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the first quarter valued at $32,794,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in First Horizon by 1,086.6% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,440,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,177,000 after buying an additional 2,235,100 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in First Horizon during the first quarter worth about $1,035,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in First Horizon by 15.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,300,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,906,000 after acquiring an additional 315,642 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other First Horizon news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 22,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $355,231.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

