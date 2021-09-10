FY2022 EPS Estimates for Cumulus Media Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:CMLS)

Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) – Research analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for Cumulus Media in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 8th. B. Riley analyst D. Day now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.72 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.65. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cumulus Media’s FY2023 earnings at $3.78 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.80 EPS.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $224.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.68 million. Cumulus Media had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a negative return on equity of 10.02%.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CMLS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cumulus Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Cumulus Media from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of CMLS stock opened at $10.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $222.89 million, a PE ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Cumulus Media has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $14.84.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cumulus Media during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Cumulus Media during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Cumulus Media by 123.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 5,543 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Cumulus Media in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Cumulus Media in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 61.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media, Inc engages in the business of radio broadcasting. It operates through the following segments: Radio Station Group, Westwood One and Corporate and Other. The Radio Station Group segment includes the sale of broadcasting time to local, regional, and national advertisers. The Westwood One segment covers the revenues generated through network advertising.

