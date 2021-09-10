FY2024 EPS Estimates for Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for Konica Minolta in a report issued on Monday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now expects that the company will earn $0.95 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.93.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Konica Minolta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.
About Konica Minolta
Konica Minolta, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of multi-functional peripherals (MFPs), printers, electronic materials, and equipment for healthcare systems and industries. It operates through the following segments: Office Business, Professional Print Business, Healthcare Business, Industrial Business, and Others.
