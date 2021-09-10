Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.10.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GAU shares. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Galiano Gold from C$1.70 to C$1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Galiano Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.80 price target on shares of Galiano Gold in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of GAU stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.81. 451,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,362. The company has a market cap of $181.75 million, a PE ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.94.

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Galiano Gold will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Galiano Gold in the first quarter valued at $26,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Galiano Gold in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Galiano Gold by 57.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 19,549 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Galiano Gold by 38.3% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 52,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 14,522 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Galiano Gold by 289.0% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 59,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 44,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.72% of the company’s stock.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

