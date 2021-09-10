Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU) traded down 3.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.08 and last traded at C$1.08. 30,150 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 80,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.12.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cormark raised their price target on Galiano Gold from C$2.80 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Galiano Gold from C$1.70 to C$1.50 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Galiano Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.30 in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Get Galiano Gold alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$236.19 million and a PE ratio of 4.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.18 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 22.65 and a current ratio of 22.73.

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.01). Equities analysts expect that Galiano Gold Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Galiano Gold Company Profile (TSE:GAU)

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Galiano Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galiano Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.