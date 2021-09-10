GAM Holding AG Takes Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,876 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 723 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 4,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.48, for a total value of $604,544.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Doreen A. Wright sold 688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $77,744.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,478,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,257 shares of company stock valued at $1,885,097 over the last 90 days. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $141.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.83. Crocs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.95 and a 1-year high of $147.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.57.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $640.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.61 million. Crocs had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 126.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CROX. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price target (up previously from $132.00) on shares of Crocs in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.67.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

