Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Shares Down 7.9%

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) shares fell 7.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.01 and last traded at $3.02. 84,366 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 10,579,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.28.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOTU. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $2.60 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Gaotu Techedu in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Gaotu Techedu in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. CLSA cut shares of Gaotu Techedu from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $2.70 in a report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $37.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gaotu Techedu presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $8.80.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.67. The company has a market capitalization of $726.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of -1.29.

Gaotu Techedu, Inc is a technology-driven education company. Its core expertise is in online K-12 courses, and online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The company’s K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses.

