Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at B. Riley

Equities researchers at B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genius Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.20.

Shares of Genius Sports stock opened at $22.11 on Friday. Genius Sports has a one year low of $14.44 and a one year high of $25.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.05.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($3.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($2.17). The business had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.75 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 108.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Genius Sports will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at about $191,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

