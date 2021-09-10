Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Cut to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $37.00 target price on the stock.

GMAB has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Genmab A/S from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet raised Genmab A/S from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genmab A/S has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.57.

Shares of GMAB stock opened at $44.85 on Tuesday. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $30.10 and a fifty-two week high of $49.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.90. The company has a market capitalization of $29.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.34, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in Genmab A/S by 35.0% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 4,159,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,942 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Genmab A/S in the first quarter worth $2,661,000. Paradiem LLC grew its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 76.5% in the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 25,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 11,223 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 85.3% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 7,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 144.0% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 14,104 shares during the last quarter. 7.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

