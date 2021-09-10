Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Westhampton Capital LLC

Westhampton Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,090 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GPC. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,509,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $289,474,000 after purchasing an additional 130,953 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 10.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,713,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $198,014,000 after purchasing an additional 155,733 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 43.6% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,653,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $191,243,000 after purchasing an additional 501,896 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.9% during the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,620,987 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $205,006,000 after purchasing an additional 29,914 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,407,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $162,695,000 after purchasing an additional 32,158 shares during the period. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John R. Holder bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $124.93 per share, for a total transaction of $249,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,482 shares in the company, valued at $2,184,026.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GPC traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $119.42. 14,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.18. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $88.99 and a 12-month high of $135.93. The company has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.16.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.17.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

