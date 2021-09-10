Gina Harrison Sells 1,187 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Stock

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) VP Gina Harrison sold 1,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total transaction of $219,784.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of QRVO opened at $178.96 on Friday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.50 and a 52-week high of $201.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $189.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.37. The stock has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.38. Qorvo had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on QRVO shares. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Argus started coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Qorvo by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,501,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,735,904,000 after purchasing an additional 437,614 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,334,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,043,688,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,819,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $942,996,000 after acquiring an additional 73,796 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,097,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $801,603,000 after acquiring an additional 666,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,860,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $755,142,000 after acquiring an additional 212,332 shares during the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

