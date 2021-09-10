Glenn A. Sampson Sells 3,439 Shares of Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) Stock

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) Director Glenn A. Sampson sold 3,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total transaction of $98,802.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of FTHM opened at $28.58 on Friday. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.66 and a 1-year high of $56.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $422.87 million, a PE ratio of -56.04 and a beta of 2.65.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $84.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.67 million. Fathom had a negative net margin of 2.86% and a negative return on equity of 19.88%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fathom Holdings Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FTHM. Roth Capital upped their price target on Fathom from $65.00 to $66.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fathom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Fathom from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Fathom by 1.5% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 19,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fathom by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Fathom by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fathom by 7.7% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fathom in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. 14.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fathom Company Profile

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. The company offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. It also operates intelliAgent, a real estate technology platform that is designed to provide a suite of brokerage and agent level tools, technology, business processes, business intelligence and reporting, training, customer relationship management, social media marketing, marketing repository, and marketing services, as well as marketplace for add-on services and third-party technology.

