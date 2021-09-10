Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Trading Down 8.3%

Shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) were down 8.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $68.10 and last traded at $68.10. Approximately 12,839 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,002,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.28.

GLBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global-e Online from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Global-e Online from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Global-e Online from $42.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.68.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $57.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.62 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Global-e Online Ltd. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLBE. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Level Four Financial LLC acquired a new position in Global-e Online in the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Global-e Online during the second quarter worth $274,000. Institutional investors own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

Global-e Online Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

