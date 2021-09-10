Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) PT Raised to $217.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $206.00 to $217.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Payments presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $220.00.

NYSE:GPN opened at $172.08 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $176.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.33. Global Payments has a 52-week low of $153.33 and a 52-week high of $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $50.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.16.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Global Payments will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 12.98%.

In related news, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel bought 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $173.48 per share, for a total transaction of $199,502.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,423,515.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Steven Sloan bought 2,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $169.87 per share, for a total transaction of $500,437.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 291,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,477,015.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 4,686 shares of company stock worth $800,475. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Global Payments by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

