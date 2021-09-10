Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Globant S.A. is a technology services provider. The Company provides engineering, design, and innovation services for clients. Globant offers content management systems; and e-commerce applications. It is also involved in the provision of data management solutions; and quality assurance engagement strategy, mobile testing, test automation, load and performance testing, and game testing services. It provides various software solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Globant S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GLOB. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Globant from $284.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Globant from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Globant from $290.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, upgraded shares of Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $243.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globant currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.00.

Globant stock opened at $325.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $263.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 183.80 and a beta of 1.26. Globant has a 12-month low of $165.50 and a 12-month high of $332.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Globant by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 61,778 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,541,000 after buying an additional 12,668 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Globant by 260.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 174,309 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,205,000 after buying an additional 125,922 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA grew its position in shares of Globant by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 1,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Globant by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,603,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $351,369,000 after buying an additional 49,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Globant in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,611,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

