Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Receives $81.54 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.54.

GMED has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Globus Medical from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

In related news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.43, for a total transaction of $64,499.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 833 shares in the company, valued at $64,499.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 834 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total transaction of $65,260.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,812 shares of company stock worth $10,165,539 in the last three months. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 11.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 138,663 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $10,751,000 after buying an additional 13,855 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 73.3% during the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $10,079,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 5.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,689 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $16,102,000 after buying an additional 10,577 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in Globus Medical by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 76,080 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,898,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Globus Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $848,000. 66.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GMED traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.08. 5,981 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,046. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.21, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.51. Globus Medical has a 1-year low of $48.00 and a 1-year high of $84.23.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $251.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.50 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business’s revenue was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Globus Medical will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

