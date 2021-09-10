GMS (NYSE:GMS) Shares Up 3.4% Following Insider Buying Activity

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) shares shot up 3.4% during trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $51.97 and last traded at $51.97. 472 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 219,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.27.

Specifically, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 3,285 shares of GMS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total transaction of $163,527.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 15,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.16 per share, with a total value of $733,428.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 279,761 shares of company stock valued at $13,379,692 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist lifted their target price on GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on GMS from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Stephens raised GMS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised GMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on GMS from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.29.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 2.09.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.78 million. GMS had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that GMS Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in GMS by 275.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in GMS during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GMS by 142.0% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of GMS by 1,411.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of GMS in the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

GMS Company Profile (NYSE:GMS)

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

