Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Shares Gap Down to $7.71

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.71, but opened at $7.49. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes shares last traded at $7.63, with a volume of 3,140 shares traded.

GOL has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.14.

Get Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.49.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $194.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.22 million. On average, analysts forecast that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 1,306.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 7,656 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 238.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. 2.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile (NYSE:GOL)

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment through GLA, for the provision of air passenger transportation services and the main revenue-generating assets are its aircraft.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.