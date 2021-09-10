Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Holdings Boosted by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 382,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,645 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $32,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 68.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1,190.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA GSLC traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $90.39. 8,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,637. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $64.88 and a one year high of $91.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.18.

