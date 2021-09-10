Golem (GLM) Achieves Market Cap of $548.74 Million

Golem (CURRENCY:GLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 10th. One Golem coin can now be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00001189 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Golem has traded 14.2% lower against the dollar. Golem has a market cap of $548.74 million and $24.70 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Golem alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00060475 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003106 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.54 or 0.00161577 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00014863 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000388 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00043866 BTC.

Golem Coin Profile

Golem is a coin. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net . Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Golem’s official website is golem.network . The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Golem Network is a decentralized computation network. Using Golem users can buy or sell computational power from other users in a peer to peer environment. Golem is built using Ethereum smart contracts as a transaction system for nano-payments within the network. Golem Network Tokens (GNT) will serve as a secure medium for all transactions within the Golem Network. Starting 19 NOV 2020, Golem Network Token is migrating towards an ERC20 token, mainly because New Golem’s transaction framework is built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, and this scaling method requires tokens to be ERC-20. Migrate your GNT to the new, ERC-20 GLM token – step by step guide and migration options “

Buying and Selling Golem

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Golem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Golem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Golem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.