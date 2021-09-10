Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Now Covered by Truist Securities

Stock analysts at Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on GSHD. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “d” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Goosehead Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Goosehead Insurance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.33.

Shares of Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $153.88 on Wednesday. Goosehead Insurance has a twelve month low of $76.75 and a twelve month high of $174.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 427.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.56.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 18.77%. The firm had revenue of $38.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.22 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 66,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.47, for a total value of $8,518,437.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total value of $26,068.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 300,437 shares of company stock valued at $39,389,863 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the second quarter worth approximately $63,713,000. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 869,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,738,000 after purchasing an additional 434,071 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 800,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,945,000 after purchasing an additional 415,991 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,213,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,496,000 after purchasing an additional 171,948 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 48.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 457,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,275,000 after acquiring an additional 149,978 shares during the period. 50.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

