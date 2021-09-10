Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF) Hits New 1-Year High at $18.30

Grafton Group plc (OTCMKTS:GROUF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.30 and last traded at $18.30, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.30.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GROUF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grafton Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grafton Group in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.07.

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

