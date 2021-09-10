Gratus Capital LLC Acquires 2,848 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Gratus Capital LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up 1.2% of Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $10,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $2,448,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.1% during the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 40,057 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at about $13,241,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.7% during the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 8,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 28.7% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 202,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $76,430,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $347.36. 18,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,475,620. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $366.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $371.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.98. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $319.81 and a one year high of $399.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 target price (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.87.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.