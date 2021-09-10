Gratus Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Gratus Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,192 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,722 shares during the period. Target accounts for 1.4% of Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $12,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. F3Logic LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 0.4% in the second quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 13,745 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,324,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 44.7% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,747 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 5.3% in the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 15,990 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,865,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 39.6% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter worth $495,000. 73.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TGT stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $246.67. 70,128 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,450,556. The firm has a market cap of $120.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.24. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $145.31 and a 1-year high of $267.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Target declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to repurchase up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.30.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $6,149,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,032,760.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $3,550,791.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 136,744 shares of company stock worth $34,106,184. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

