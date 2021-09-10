Gratus Capital LLC Buys 27,132 Shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

Gratus Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,132 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Ping Identity worth $6,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PING traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.12. 31,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,038,554. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $19.97 and a 12-month high of $37.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.71 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.75.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.15. Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $78.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 900,000 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $21,240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vista Equity Partners Fund Vi, sold 6,000,000 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $142,500,000.00. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PING. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Ping Identity in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Ping Identity in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens raised their target price on Ping Identity from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded Ping Identity from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ping Identity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.92.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

