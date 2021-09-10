Gratus Capital LLC Buys 67,215 Shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Gratus Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 728,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,215 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Amarin were worth $3,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amarin during the first quarter valued at about $870,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Amarin by 182.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amarin during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in Amarin by 5.1% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 119,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in Amarin by 2,500.0% during the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 7,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. 32.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amarin alerts:

Amarin stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.40. 112,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,069,036. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.82 and its 200-day moving average is $5.17. Amarin Co. plc has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $9.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 527.53 and a beta of 2.23.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. Amarin had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $154.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Wayne Kalb sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $630,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMRN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a research note on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Amarin in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Amarin in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amarin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.44.

About Amarin

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.