Gratus Capital LLC Sells 1,822 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Gratus Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,796 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,822 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $10,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

3M stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $186.28. The company had a trading volume of 45,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,405,139. 3M has a 1-year low of $156.13 and a 1-year high of $208.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.99. The stock has a market cap of $107.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.73%.

MMM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.92.

In other news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total transaction of $1,280,574.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,286,675.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total transaction of $621,262.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,569. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.