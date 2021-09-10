Gratus Capital LLC Sells 731 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Gratus Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth about $244,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 22,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 11,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 144,229 shares in the company, valued at $8,026,343.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $378,155.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 176,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,086,093.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,864,107 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on KO. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.71. 239,735 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,547,819. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.37. The company has a market capitalization of $240.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.62. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $47.30 and a 52-week high of $57.56.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.