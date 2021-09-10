Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) CFO Sells $179,337.90 in Stock

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $179,337.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jess Unruh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Jess Unruh sold 3,317 shares of Green Dot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $146,014.34.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Jess Unruh sold 3,317 shares of Green Dot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total transaction of $153,378.08.

Shares of NYSE GDOT opened at $51.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 127.65 and a beta of 1.01. Green Dot Co. has a 1-year low of $38.95 and a 1-year high of $64.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.49.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $357.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.45 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 6.81%. Analysts expect that Green Dot Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Green Dot in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Green Dot by 123.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Green Dot during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Green Dot during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Green Dot by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on GDOT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, dropped their target price on shares of Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.36.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

