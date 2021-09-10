Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) Research Coverage Started at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greenlane from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Greenlane from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNLN opened at $2.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $239.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.12. Greenlane has a 1 year low of $1.83 and a 1 year high of $8.73.

In other news, CEO Aaron Locascio sold 37,883 shares of Greenlane stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total value of $139,030.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,689.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNLN. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 7.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,246,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,613,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Greenlane by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 969,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 339,422 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Greenlane by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 813,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after buying an additional 373,013 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Greenlane by 14.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 701,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 86,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Greenlane by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 505,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after buying an additional 116,741 shares in the last quarter. 7.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

