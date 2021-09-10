GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 10,362 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 130,090 shares.The stock last traded at $9.10 and had previously closed at $9.13.

Several research analysts have commented on GHG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $928.48 million, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.94.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 101.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $141,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 13,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the period. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Company Profile

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is a holding company engages in hospitality business. It specializes in the franchise, management, and operation of hotels in China through the GreenTree Inns brand. The company was founded by Alex S. Xu on October 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

