GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 10,362 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 130,090 shares.The stock last traded at $9.10 and had previously closed at $9.13.
Several research analysts have commented on GHG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $928.48 million, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.94.
GreenTree Hospitality Group Company Profile (NYSE:GHG)
GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is a holding company engages in hospitality business. It specializes in the franchise, management, and operation of hotels in China through the GreenTree Inns brand. The company was founded by Alex S. Xu on October 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.
