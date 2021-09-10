Greif (NYSE:GEF) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Greif (NYSE:GEF) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.100-$5.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.630. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE GEF traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $65.83. 2,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,863. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.93. Greif has a 12 month low of $33.95 and a 12 month high of $68.81.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.39. Greif had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Greif will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This is a boost from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.66%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Greif from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Greif from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greif from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Greif from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Greif from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.83.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services, Paper Packaging and Services, Flexible Products and Services, and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services segment involves the production and sale of rigid industrial packaging products, such as steel, fibre and plastic drums, rigid intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles and reconditioned containers, and services, such as container life cycle services, blending, filling and other packaging services, logistics and warehousing.

