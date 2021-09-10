Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) Stock Price Up 7.9%

Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) rose 7.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.68 and last traded at $12.63. Approximately 14,501 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,627,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.71.

GRTS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gritstone bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Gritstone bio in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.71. The company has a market capitalization of $613.16 million, a P/E ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 0.14.

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.25. Gritstone bio had a negative net margin of 157.14% and a negative return on equity of 45.67%. The company had revenue of $2.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Gritstone bio, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gritstone bio by 6.7% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Gritstone bio by 100.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Gritstone bio by 67.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Gritstone bio during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gritstone bio during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

About Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS)

Gritstone bio, Inc clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing the next generation of cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company was founded by Andrew Allen, Timothy Chan, Mark Cobbold, Graham Lord, Naiyer Rizvi and Jean-Charles Soria in August 2015 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

