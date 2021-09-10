Gruss & Co. LLC Has $3.31 Million Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Gruss & Co. LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 12.0% of Gruss & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Gruss & Co. LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $6,443,000. Souders Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $240,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 50,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,368,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

GLD traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $167.83. 226,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,708,242. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $168.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.83. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $157.13 and a fifty-two week high of $185.01.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

