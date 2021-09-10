Gruss & Co. LLC Invests $350,000 in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Gruss & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000. PayPal accounts for about 1.3% of Gruss & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 1.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.8% during the second quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.5% in the first quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PYPL. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James cut their price target on PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.74.

PayPal stock traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $284.98. The company had a trading volume of 91,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,633,667. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.63 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The firm has a market cap of $334.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.97, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $286.72 and a 200-day moving average of $268.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,314 shares of company stock worth $11,463,923. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

