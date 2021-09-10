GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys New Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.07.

Marriott International stock opened at $136.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.39 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.76. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.92 and a 12 month high of $159.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 83.60% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

