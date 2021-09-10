GSA Capital Partners LLP Lowers Holdings in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its stake in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,689 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Zumiez were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Zumiez by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,587,679 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $153,911,000 after buying an additional 143,586 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Zumiez by 7.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 491,659 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $21,093,000 after buying an additional 34,913 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Zumiez by 10.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 351,937 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $15,098,000 after buying an additional 34,166 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 288,300 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $12,368,000 after purchasing an additional 77,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 235,093 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $10,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Zumiez alerts:

ZUMZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on Zumiez from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on Zumiez from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zumiez from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of ZUMZ opened at $39.60 on Friday. Zumiez Inc. has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $52.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.21 and a 200 day moving average of $44.42.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.23. Zumiez had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $268.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Zumiez’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zumiez Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,483 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $104,261.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 7,451 shares of company stock valued at $326,207 in the last ninety days. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Zumiez

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZUMZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.