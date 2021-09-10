GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New $215,000 Investment in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Personalis by 66.7% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Personalis by 79.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Personalis in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Personalis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Personalis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PSNL shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Personalis from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered Personalis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on Personalis from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PSNL opened at $22.31 on Friday. Personalis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.54 and a 52 week high of $53.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.02. The company has a market cap of $990.83 million, a P/E ratio of -17.99 and a beta of 1.50.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 18.51% and a negative net margin of 60.87%. The business had revenue of $21.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.15 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 3,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $83,734.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard Chen sold 4,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total value of $94,131.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,069 shares of company stock valued at $2,743,771. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

