GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases New Shares in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 894 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Square by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,466,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,463,277,000 after purchasing an additional 221,370 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Square by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,978,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,492,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895,906 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Square by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,680,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,197,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,690 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Square by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,617,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $819,941,000 after acquiring an additional 280,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Square by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,527,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $573,895,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. 56.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SQ. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Square from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Square from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Square from $225.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $261.80 price target (down from $317.00) on shares of Square in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Square in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.85.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total value of $2,732,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 410,112 shares in the company, valued at $112,063,104. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,323,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 693,992 shares of company stock worth $170,469,619 over the last ninety days. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Square stock opened at $251.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.87. The company has a market cap of $115.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 220.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.26 and a fifty-two week high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

