GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases New Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 441 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in MSCI by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its stake in MSCI by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MSCI by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in MSCI by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in MSCI by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MSCI shares. Barclays increased their price objective on MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MSCI from $480.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSCI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $597.57.

Shares of MSCI opened at $652.86 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $336.03 and a 1 year high of $667.07. The company has a market capitalization of $53.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.91 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $603.68 and a 200-day moving average of $508.84.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 180.78% and a net margin of 37.97%. The company had revenue of $498.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $1.04 dividend. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total transaction of $1,557,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 251,837 shares in the company, valued at $156,881,859.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total value of $186,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

