GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $225,000 Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCK. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in McKesson by 173.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,030,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,143,000 after purchasing an additional 653,442 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 581.8% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 649,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,653,000 after purchasing an additional 554,121 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in McKesson by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,636,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,343,000 after purchasing an additional 434,162 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in McKesson by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,379,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,550,000 after purchasing an additional 409,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,760,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,408,000 after purchasing an additional 393,016 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MCK opened at $204.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $198.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.25. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $141.32 and a twelve month high of $210.00. The stock has a market cap of $31.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.24, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 216.39% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $62.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 20.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 10.92%.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.84, for a total transaction of $299,033.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,321,447.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.43, for a total value of $87,043.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,290 shares in the company, valued at $636,384.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,336 shares of company stock worth $3,313,566 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.13.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

