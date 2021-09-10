Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company that derives substantially all of its revenue and income from the operation of its bank subsidiary, Guaranty Bank, a Texas state bank with banking offices located in the Texas communities. The company adheres to a community banking philosophy focused on servicing and investing in the communities that comprise its market. The company emphasizes service-oriented, convenient, relationship banking, featuring individualized, quality customer service, extended banking hours and accessible locations. “

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Guaranty Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ GNTY opened at $33.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.87 and its 200-day moving average is $35.70. Guaranty Bancshares has a 12-month low of $20.98 and a 12-month high of $41.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $402.01 million, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.49.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $29.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.05 million. Equities analysts expect that Guaranty Bancshares will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

In related news, Director James S. Bunch purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $101,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 145,800 shares in the company, valued at $4,916,376. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James S. Bunch acquired 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.51 per share, with a total value of $73,722.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $269,774. 27.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNTY. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 632,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,252,000 after buying an additional 94,339 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Guaranty Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $1,956,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 204,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,510,000 after buying an additional 29,644 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 109.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 19,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 5,116.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 18,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers online banking and bill pay, fraud protection, P2P payments, direct deposits, personal loans auto loans, student checking, and premium checking. The company was founded on January 13, 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

