GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Has $241,000 Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 366 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 26,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 142.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 49,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 28,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $987,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on BAC. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Truist Securities began coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.06.

In other Bank of America news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $40.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $22.95 and a 12 month high of $43.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.91. The stock has a market cap of $344.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.55.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

