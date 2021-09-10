GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Takes Position in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,511 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HTLF. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. Institutional investors own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Several research firms have commented on HTLF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.25.

Heartland Financial USA stock opened at $46.46 on Friday. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.37 and a 1-year high of $54.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.59.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.13. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 10.65%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.