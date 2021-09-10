GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Takes Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,844 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MAS. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Masco by 267.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 493 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Masco by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Masco during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Masco by 627.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Masco by 256.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on MAS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Masco from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Masco in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.79.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $582,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,506,374.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAS stock opened at $59.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.53 and a fifty-two week high of $68.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.98. The firm has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87 and a beta of 1.30.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.10. Masco had a return on equity of 379.98% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 30.13%.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.