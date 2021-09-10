Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 1,180.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,741 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wexford Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 1,213.4% during the first quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 40,138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after acquiring an additional 37,082 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Haemonetics by 44.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 298,360 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,121,000 after buying an additional 92,266 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Haemonetics by 14.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 755,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $83,860,000 after buying an additional 96,006 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Haemonetics in the first quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Haemonetics by 570.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 59,739 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,632,000 after buying an additional 50,829 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. assumed coverage on Haemonetics in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. CJS Securities upgraded Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Haemonetics from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.50.

NYSE HAE opened at $65.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.22. Haemonetics Co. has a one year low of $49.26 and a one year high of $142.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.39.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 7.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Haemonetics news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total value of $71,844.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,724 shares of company stock valued at $103,690 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

